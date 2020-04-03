beloved-south-side-archbishop-dead-at-87

by: Patrick Elwood

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 / 09: 38 PM CDT

/ Updated: Apr 2, 2020 / 09: 38 PM CDT

CHICAGO — A beloved South Side archbishop has died and loved ones fear COVID-19 may have played a part.

Archbishop Lucius Hall died Thursday at the age of 87.

Hall was a beloved figure and a pillar in the community. He was the founder of the First Church of Love and Faith which he led for 40 years in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The Rev. Roland Chapman served beside him from the beginning. He said he was like a brother to him who was very giving and helped out everyone.

Hall was a big part of the Minister’s Alliance who was a frequent contributor to weekly radio and tv programs. Some of his lasting words offered reassurance to the very end that while sick, all will be well.

As assistant pastor at the church the Rev. Douglas Powell said Hall is now in God’s home where he rightfully belongs.

In politics, presidents down to mayors courted his approval.

But few knew him better than Ald. Stephanie Coleman who grew up in his church. She is now also mourning his passing.

She spoke of Hall’s legacy that has roots in the civil rights movement and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

At 87, and failing health, a definitive ruling on his passing may still be days away, but those closest to him believe he was recently exposed to COVID-19.