Belleville Bishop Edward Braxton retires; Chicago priest named to replace him

Bishop Edward K. Braxton is shown in a 2005 photo. (Photo By: Gabriel B. Tait / St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Gabriel B. Tait

Bishop Edward Braxton has resigned, the Belleville Diocese announced Friday morning.The Pope accepted Braxton’s resignation and appointed Michael G. McGovern from the Chicago archdiocese to replace him.McGovern currently works as parish priest of Saint Raphael the Archangel parish in Old Mil Creek.The announcement was made in a news release from Monsignor John T. Myler. Braxton, 75, just last week posted a video message to the diocese discussing the disruptions to the season of Lent during the coronavirus crisis.

