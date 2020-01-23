bellator-238:-mature-julia-budd-stimulated-by-‘legacy-fight’-at-the-forum-with-legend-cris-cyborg

“Camp has been amazing,” explains Julia Budd, brimming with life and enthusiasm. Why shouldn’t the Bellator featherweight champion be that way. In her path, arms folded and a serious obstacle, is Cris Cyborg Justino, her opponent on Saturday night at the fabulous Forum here in the city of angels.

Cyborg just happens to be, in fighting terms, the type of fighter who has been likened so many times to Mike Tyson in boxing, a wrecking ball machine from Brazil who has reached the pantheon of greats in mixed martial arts, and has made her name in the UFC with Invicta, Strikeforce, the UFC and now Bellator.

Cyborg defeated Gina Carano in 2009 to win the Strikeforce women’s featherweight title, Marloes Coenen in 2013 to win the Invicta featherweight title and Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 in July 2017 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title.

Cyborg is aiming to become the first woman to win world title belts in all four organisations. Some feat.

But the Canadian Budd is at the peak of her powers. “We know her strengths and weaknesses. There’s no excuses for me not to go out there and have the best performance of my career. I can say that with absolute honesty,” Budd told The Daily Telegraph in an exclusive interview. “I am so ready for this. I’m so grateful to Bellator. I feel it’s a way I can introduce myself to a lot of the world who hasn’t tuned in before. I’m grateful for the opportunity but I also know how good I am and what I bring to the table. It’s kind of this perfect blend of me believing in myself and going out there and being able to show the world who I am.”