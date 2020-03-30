Bella Hadid’s pictures in YOGA POSES are goals

Bella Hadid is an established and famous American model. She was voted as the Model of the Year in 2016. She has featured in a few music videos as well. Bella has modelled for many luxury brands in many fashion weeks and is absolutely best at it. The model has millions of followers on Instagram and her feed is top-notch.

Most part of the world is under quarantine now and staying indoors all the time for days altogether gets really boring. Well, Bella Hadid posted her pictures on Instagram in different yoga poses and put a comic caption. The caption said, ‘Me, bored, fooling my friends into thinking I’m doing yoga during quarantine’.The pictures she posted are actually from the anniversary issue of Vogue Greece. Bella looks smoking hot and effortlessly divine in both the pictures and the poses can actually make one think she is doing some sort of yoga. Well, yoga or not, we love the pictures to every bit.

Take a look at the pictures and stay tuned for more such stories.