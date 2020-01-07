bella-hadid-shows-off-her-assets-and-her-enviable-curves-in-barely-there-swimwear-[photos]

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.Getty Images

Bella Hadid sure seems o be ringing in the new year with some sauciness. The gorgeous model took to Instagram to show off her enviable curves yet again.

Bella Hadid shared racy bikini snaps of herself from her epic trip to St. Barts. The 23-year-old model showcased her flat midriff and her long legs as she posed in a tiny leopard print bikini. Bella rocked a barely-there triangle top, adding string bottoms that sat high on her hips. The brunette rocked a gold belly chain and a matching anklet, adding coordinating bangles and earrings. Bella captioned the two images with: ‘Me on the 72nd hour of my phone deep in a bag of rice.’

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: “At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world,” she says. “I’m not saying I don’t love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn’t because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years.”

Bella Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show viewing in NYC.Getty Images

She seems to be able to pull off any look. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. However, Bella Hadid made a shocking confession about walking for Victoria’s Secret recently, she revealed she ‘never felt powerful or sexy’ while posing in lingerie during the now cancelled Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

But if these pics are any indication, Bella sure seems to have moved on from Victoria’s Secret. Bella is keeping herself busy, but she sure is making time to have some fun as well. As it should be. You can check out the pics here: