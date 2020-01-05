bella-hadid-brings-back-’90s-punk-in-three-piece-leather-outfit-at-the-art-of-elysium’s-heaven-gala

Bella Hadid has become our punk rock queen as she arrives at the Art of Elysium’s Heaven is Rock and Roll gala wearing an all-leather outfit.

The supermodel gave us some serious 90s vibes as she posed away in her three-piece leather ensemble at the gala in Los Angeles.

What we want to know is how she didn’t sweat to death in it.

Bella, 23, showed off her flared trousers, blazer and low cut top which she accessorised with a diamond choker and diamond earrings.

Replace the diamond with a cheap black plastic choker and we’d have the ultimate goth goddess.

The annual Heaven gala takes place the night before the Golden Globes every single year, and this year had performances from Dave Grohl and Marilyn Manson.

We bet Marilyn and Bella exchanged outfit tips.

Bella had a lot of time for the cameras and posed with singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark who looked equally as punk rock.

Jesse rocked (get it?) an oversized pinstripe blazer and matching flared trousers which she accessorised with the world’s tiniest bag.

Not as tiny as Lizzo’s during the American Music Awards.

She styled her hair so that Britney Spears during her Baby One More Time phase would be filled with envy.

Bella is no stranger to experimenting with her outfits as she relaxed in St Barts wearing a denim bikini for New Year’s.

Yes, a denim bikini.

We never thought we’d see denim in the form of bikini bottoms and we’re not sure how to feel but Bella managed to make it cool so we’re all for it.

She uploaded her beach outfit to Instagram with the caption: ‘I wish you all the best best best’ along with a blue heart and absolutely no explanation on the amount of denim.’

At this point, we’re assuming she’s got matching sets for every material.

Suede three-piece? Check. Corduroy swimsuit? Check. Mesh everything? Probably.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Bella Hadid had a better New Year’s Eve than you so don’t even try it

MORE: Only Bella Hadid can wear a sheer top and white jeans to the beach and make it in any way stylish





