belgium’s-‘cursed-prince’-backs-prince-harry-and-meghan’s-‘megxit’

Belgium’s ‘cursed prince’ has backed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s so-called ‘Megxit’, saying he understands the ‘unacceptable’ feeling for royals of being an object rather than a real person.

Prince Laurent offered his support to Prince Harry, who he says he knows, and Meghan Markle after their dramatic decision to step back from Royal duties and move to Canada.

The gaffe-prone younger brother of the Belgian king King Philippe has long had a strained relationship with his family and the Belgian government, which pays him a salary.

“Prince Harry’s decision proves one thing [about being royal],” Laurent said, “You are an object. That is unacceptable.”

He said, “A person should not be the property of his family or a government. Or you should be compensated for it. That’s why I never agreed with it myself. And I was punished for that.”

Laurent, 56, had his £270,000 wages docked by £39,000 after Belgian lawmakers voted to punish him for ignoring a ban on meeting foreign dignitaries.

He added: “Hopefully that will change, because I don’t want to be the victim of archaic people. I no longer want to be a thing owned by a structure or a government or a state. “