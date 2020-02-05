belgian-woman-with-coronavirus-on-same-evacuation-flight-as-british-nationals

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Belgian woman who has tested positive for coronavirus was on board the same flight that brought back UK citizens from China, it has emerged.

Belgium’s health agency said the woman was one of nine Belgians on board the flight back to France, which carried passengers from 30 other countries, including Britons, on Sunday.

Some 11 UK citizens and family members on the French flight from the virus zone were then flown on to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Of these, 10 continued to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral for a 14-day period of isolation, while Anthony May-Smith was taken to hospital in Oxford to be tested for potential coronavirus.

Nick Phin, National Infection Service deputy director at Public Health England, said: “Public Health England has been notified that a Belgian national who shared a flight with repatriated British Nationals has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“All of the individuals who were on this flight are currently in supervised isolation and are being monitored for symptoms.”

It came as the Foreign Office confirmed a “final” evacuation flight for Britons stranded in Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly illness, was scheduled for Sunday.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab had earlier urged all Brits in China to leave the nation “if they can” amid the outbreak.

The plane is expected to leave in the early hours of Sunday morning and will land at RAF Brize Norton, the Foreign Office said.

Officials said that they want to ensure all British nationals in Hubei province contact their team to register if they want to board the flight.

A total of 94 UK nationals and family members have already been evacuated on two flights which arrived on Friday and Sunday.