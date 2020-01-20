belfast’s-sewers-can’t-cope-with-tribeca,-says-heritage-group







An artist’s impression of the proposed Tribeca city centre development

An architectural conservation group has expressed concern over whether Belfast’s sewerage and mains water supply will cope if the City Council gives the green light to the latest phase of the controversial £500m Tribeca development.

Councillors on the planning committee are due to vote on whether to approve the application at a meeting later today.

Last September, London-based Castlebrooke Developments submitted amendments to the outline planning application for the scheme, which encompasses large areas of Donegall Street and North Street.

Full permission was granted last March for phase 1B. However, the latest application is for phases 1C, 2 and 3 of the development. But it does overlap with phase 1B as it relates to proposals for 30-34 North Street.

Ulster Architectural Heritage (UAH) has previously expressed concerns over whether the “overloaded” water infrastructure in Belfast city centre is capable of handling the development.

In a strongly worded statement, UAH said yesterday: “If planning committee councillors are prepared to ignore fundamentals, what do they care about the impact of this development on Belfast’s built heritage?”

Castlebrooke was invited by Belfast City Council to a property fair in Cannes last year to present their plans to investors.