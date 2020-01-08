belfast’s-ivory-restaurant-closes-with-loss-of-27-jobs







The Ivory Restaurant at Belfast’s Victoria Square shopping complex

Twenty-seven jobs have been lost after the firm behind a restaurant and champagne bar in Belfast’s House of Fraser announced the businesses were closing with immediate effect.

The Ivory Restaurant and Ivory Champagne Cafe Bar, operated by father and son team Brian and Adam Stockman, are to move to a new location.

The restaurant was located on the top floor of House of Fraser, which was recently rebranded as Fraser’s in Belfast.

The champagne bar was launched on the womenswear floor of the department store in 2016 in an investment worth approximately £100,000.

The restaurant had a £75,000 refurbishment in 2018, part of a wider £5m refit of the department store.

A spokesperson for the businesses said: “As of Tuesday, January 7, The Ivory Restaurant and The Ivory Champagne Cafe Bar will cease trading within House of Fraser, Belfast.

“As a privately owned business, it has been increasingly difficult over the last 12 months to successfully trade in a retail environment that is undergoing significant change.