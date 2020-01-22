Belfast’s £500m Tribeca development given green light by councillors







An artist’s impression of the proposed Tribeca city centre development

The latest phase of the controversial £500m Belfast Tribeca redevelopment was given the go-ahead at a meeting of Belfast City Council’s planning committee on Tuesday night.

Approval was granted to the amendments which Castlebrooke Developments submitted to the outlined planning application for the scheme, which encompasses large areas of Donegall Street and North Street, in September.

Tribeca Belfast is an urban regeneration scheme on a 12-acre site located beside St Anne’s Cathedral bounded by Royal Avenue, Donegall Street, Lower Garfield Street and Rosemary Street.

Planning permission has already been granted for the first phase, with the outline covering the remaining two-thirds of the site.

The application was given the green light following a marathon meeting where a member of the public interrupted planners to voice her objection to the scheme.

The woman, who said she was a business owner in the Cathedral Quarter area, called the proposals a “disgrace” and said it was “ripping the heart” out of Belfast.

She then promptly left the meeting and discussions continued as the chair of Save CQ, Agustina Martire, said reducing Writer’s Square was “unacceptable” and to approve the plan in this form was “unforgivable”.