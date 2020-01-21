Belfast thief raided ATMs of £23k amid IT glitch







A Belfast man who withdrew just over £23,000 from cash machines during a technical glitch has walked free from court.

More than 1,500 people from Northern Ireland helped themselves to £1.6m of Danske Bank money during the IT meltdown in September 2017.

Belfast Crown Court heard that Thomas Joseph Mongan (58) from Beechmount Walk made 87 withdrawals totalling over £23,000 from 10 ATMs.

Freeing him, Judge Neil Rafferty told Mongan that while he should have realised that he was never going to get away with it, he felt constrained to follow sentences already passed in similar cases and suspended his 12-month jail term for two years.

Earlier, prosecution lawyer Simon Jenkins explained that for several hours Danske Bank suffered a technical fault which allowed their customers here to make unlimited withdrawals regardless of what was in their accounts.

Mr Jenkins said that Mongan later told police he was sorry and, given the chance to get money, he took it.

Belfast Telegraph