belfast-telegraph-transfer-test-guide-reveals-scores-accepted-by-every-northern-ireland-school







Thousands of children sit the transfer test every year in Northern Ireland

The Belfast Telegraph’s annual results breakdown, revealing the grades needed to get into selective grammar schools, remains an indispensable guide for parents.

As in previous years, we have produced AQE and GL summaries showing the grades that schools accepted.

The Belfast Telegraph asked every grammar school:

How many pupils in total applied for a year 8 place in September 2019?

How many of these pupils were granted a year 8 place in September 2019?

What was the highest score you accepted in AQE/GL assessments? If you did not use scores, what is the highest grade you accepted?

What was the lowest score you accepted in AQE/GL assessments? If you did not use scores, what is the lowest grade you accepted?

There are no official Department of Education figures, because both the Post Primary Transfer Consortium’s GL assessment and the Association of Quality Education’s (AQE) Common Entrance Assessment are unofficial tests.