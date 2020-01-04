Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run Tollymore 5K & 10K – Video, pictures and results

The latest Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run race has taken place in Tollymore.

Kilbroney 5K/10K is the 5th race in the Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run Series.

Hundreds of runners took part in the 5K and 10k races which took in the panoramic views of the Mourne Mountains and followed the forest path alongside the Shimna River in a gradual ascent past the Hermitage and through the beautiful forest where scenes from Game of Thrones were filmed.

The 5k race was won by Tom Crudington, with David Conliffe in second place and Ricky McKnight in third.

In the 10k race Noel McNally came out on top, with Connaire McVeigh in second and Brendan McIlhennon in third.

Find the full list of Run Forest Run 5K results here.

Find the full list of Run Forest Run 10K results here.







Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – (L – R) Ladies 5K 2nd Anna Gardiner, 1st Lauren Madine, 3rd Lily Rimmer – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – (L – R) Male 10K 2nd Conaire McVeigh, 1st Noel Mcnally, 3rd Brendan McIlhannon – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – (L – R) Ladies 10K 2nd Karen Wilton, 1st Amy Bulman, 3rd Chloe Gillard – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – (L – R) Male 5k 2nd David Conliffe, 1st Tom Crudington, 3rd Ricky McKnight – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Tollymore, Newcastle – 4th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo

