belfast-telegraph-run-forest-run-gosford-5k-&-10k:-video,-pictures-and-results

The latest Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run race has taken place in Gosford Forest Park.

Gosford is the 6th event in the Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run series.

Hundreds of runners took part in the 5K and 10K races, which covered a mixture of road and forest track.

Travelling through the dense woodland, runners past the picturesque Gosford Castle, which featured in the hit HBO show Game of Thrones.

The 5K race was won by Jimmy Sloan, followed by Thomas Carson in second place and Barry McAuley in third.

Colin Heron came out on top in the 10K race, with Brendan McIlhennon in second place and Don Travers in third.

Find the full list of Run Forest Run 5K results here.

Find the full list of Run Forest Run 10K results here.







Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – (L – R) Ladies 10K 2nd Louise Smith, 1st Amy Bulmer, 3rd Chloe Gillard – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – (L – R) Ladies 5k 2nd Anna Gardener, 1st Lauren Madine, 3rd Patricia Brown – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – (L – R) Male 10K 2nd Brendan McIlhennon, 1st Colin Heron, 3rd Don Travers – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – (L – R) Male 5K 2nd Thomas Carson, 1st Jimmy Sloan, 3rd Barry McAuley – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo Belfast Telegraph – Run Forest Run – Gosford, Markethill – 18th January 2020 – Photograph by Mervyn McKeown, My Sports Photo

Belfast Telegraph Digital