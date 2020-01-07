belfast-teen-cillian-draine-(11)-had-a-huge-appetite-for-life,-mourners-told







The Funeral for Cillian Draine takes place at at St Therese of Lisieux Church in North Belfast on Tuesday.

Cillian Draine, 11, who died suddenly was a highly-regarded member of the Star Amateur Boxing Club.

Funeral of Cillian Draine (11) died suddenly at home. Beloved son of Mary and Mick, brother of Fiontan and Michael. Service was at St Therese of Lisieux Church, 71 Somerton Road, Belfast.

Paddy Barnes at The Funeral for Cillian Draine which takes place at at St Therese of Lisieux Church in North Belfast on Tuesday.

Cillian Draine, 11, who died suddenly was a highly-regarded member of the Star Amateur Boxing Club.

Playwright Martin Lynch attends The Funeral for Cillian Draine which takes place at at St Therese of Lisieux Church in North Belfast on Tuesday.

Cillian Draine, 11, who died suddenly was a highly-regarded member of the Star Amateur Boxing Club.

An 11-year-old boy who died suddenly “brought joy to everyone he met”, a priest said.

Mourners gathered at St Therese of Lisieux Church for the funeral of Cillian Draine on Tuesday.

Fr Gary Donegan reflected on the palpable air of concern and support as the boy’s grieving family entered the packed chapel.

The schoolboy died at his Salisbury Avenue home in north Belfast on Thursday.







Those gathered on Tuesday heard that the Blessed Trinity College pupil was a talented boxer with the Star Amateur Boxing Club in New Lodge, with many of the boy’s club colleagues attending the service in their colours.

Fr Donegan reflected on a young boy “gifted with a cheeky smile”, who had many creative and sporting talents and a “vivacious appetite” for life.

“There were never enough hours in the day for Cillian to do everything he wanted to do. Life was there for him to be enjoyed,” the priest said.