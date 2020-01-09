belfast-residents-return-from-christmas-break-to-find-home-ransacked-‘several-times’







The incident happened in Mount Michael Park. Pic Google Maps

Belfast residents returned from a Christmas break to find their home ransacked “several times”.

Their Mount Michael Park home in the Castlereagh area was targeted by thieves a number of times between Boxing Day and Tuesday, January 7.

Detective Constable Martin said: “The occupants returned home to find the property had been entered and ransacked, with several items smashed.

“This is a busy residential area, and I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity to contact detectives at Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 1226 of 07/01/20.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital