belfast-rape-victim-on-how-baby’s-arrival-has-changed-her-life







Winnie M Li with baby Timo Winnie M Li with baby Timo Baby Septimus ‘Timo’ Li Grove

A year ago, if you’d told me I’d be holding my newborn son in my arms at the start of 2020, I’d never have believed you. And 11 years ago, if you told me this, I’d have outright scoffed at the suggestion.

Because 11 years ago, I was deeply traumatised and nearly suicidal, dreading a return to Belfast for the trial of my rapist, who violently assaulted me in Colin Glen Forest Park, one spring afternoon in 2008.

In the years since then, I’ve written and re-written the impact of that afternoon on my life countless times: in my novel Dark Chapter, in radio and TV interviews, think-pieces and public talks.

As each year in my life went by, I gradually healed from the original violence, but would discover new, unexpected ways in which that single assault still affected me: in my reluctance to walk down a street alone at night, or in my general attitude towards dating, men, and relationships.

I especially doubted if I’d ever become a mother, as the long tail of the trauma disrupted my career and finances, the places I lived, my social circles, and – I feared – my chances of ever meeting someone suitable before my child-bearing years came to an end.

Would that be the long-lasting legacy of my rapist’s actions that spring afternoon, when I was 29: that I’d never get to bear a child of my own? Often single and increasingly hopeless, I froze my eggs at the age of 37.

But life can take unpredictable turns, some bad, some good. And within the past year, I somehow, unexpectedly, met my partner Sam.