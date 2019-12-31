belfast-nightclub-kremlin-cancels-new-year’s-eve-celebrations-due-to-serious-fire







The Kremlin nightclub in Belfast

The Kremlin nightclub in Belfast city centre has closed following a serious fire on Tuesday night.

A statement from the venue said no-one was injured in the incident.

The venue has cancelled its New Year’s Eve celebrations and will remain closed “for the next few days”.

“Due to a serious fire at Kremlin this evening, we will no longer be opening tonight,” the statement read.

“Thankfully everybody was evacuated without injury and we’d like to thank NIFRS for their quick response.”

“We’ll update you with further details when available and we apologise for the inconvenience on this of all nights.”

Anybody with a ticket for the New Year’s Eve celebrations will be able to claim a refund from sister venue Union Street Bar from New Year’s Day and for the next seven days, the statement added.

The Kremlin is one of the best-known LGBT venues in Northern Ireland.

Belfast Telegraph Digital