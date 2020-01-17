belfast-mum-who-tried-to-take-her-own-life-sends-message-to-others-in-despair:-‘please-reach-out’

Belfast mum who tried to take her own life sends message to...

An inspirational Belfast mother has opened her heart to talk about her experience of suicide in the hope of reaching out to others in despair.

Stephanie McKittrick is thankful every day that her serious attempt to take her life three years ago failed.

As suicide rates spiral to an alarming level in Northern Ireland, she has a powerful message to anyone who believes there is no hope.

The 35-year-old, who was in a coma for three days after trying to take her life, said: “The day I decided to finally end it all, it was not a cry for help, I was determined.

“I sat on my landing floor, crying. I wanted my life to be different, but nothing I tried worked. Everything was a disaster. I just knew if I ended it, the pain would stop and everyone would move on without my drama.

“Boy, was I wrong. As I woke up from a coma, choking on the tube down my throat before passing out again, I realised how wrong I had been. I was honestly glad I was alive,” Stephanie said.

“Nothing in my circumstance had changed, but I was glad. I didn’t think I would be glad, but I really was.