belfast-mother-with-learning-difficulties-calls-for-police-to-act-over-persistent-antisocial-behaviour

A mother with learning difficulties living in an interface area of north Belfast has been subjected to months of antisocial behaviour from groups of youths.

Natasha Wallace, who has a one-year-old child, lives on Hallidays Road just off the Limestone Road.

Her mother Nicola Wallace says her daughter’s mental health has deteriorated as a result of continuous antisocial behaviour in the area since May last year.

CCTV from outside Natasha’s house shows a large group of youths chasing another group on Sunday evening.

Nicola said the footage shows a small part of the kind of behaviour her daughter has been subjected to over a period of months.

“It was really bad in the summer,” Nicola told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Just groups of lads and they are just constantly trying to start riots. They are hanging about her house being loud because she lives right on the coroner.

“There was an incident in the summer when someone was arrested with a knife. So we are not just talking about kids messing about.

“My daughter gets distressed. Things effect her differently than they effect us. We feel like nobody is listening to us.”

Police said they attended to the area after reports of stone throwing and cars being damaged. However no damage was found.

Following a series of incidents over the summer, Nicola and her daughter attended a meeting with local councillors to discuss the antisocial behaviour.

Nicola says police pledged to take a more proactive approach to tackle the problem but that her daughter is still suffering at the hands of young people in the area.

“She rings the police and then they don’t see them for an hour,” she said.

“The police drive in an rev their engines and then all the kids run away. When they go the kids come back again.”

“It is really scaring her and giving her really bad anxiety. If it was me I would go out and tell them to go away but I tell her not go out now.

“She has a swing set in her garden for her child and the kids were in trying to wreck that. She did go out and they were throwing stones at her window because she went out to complain about that.”

SDLP Councillor Paul McCusker told the Belfast Telegraph one of the major challenges in dealing with antisocial behaviour in north Belfast is that many fights between youths are organised on social media making it difficult to combat.

“Antisocial behaviour has been a big concern for residents,” he said.

“There has been an increase in the last year.

“There has been ongoing meetings and one of the things we have asked for is more visibility from police. We have had youth workers out trying to engage these young people and get them to stop being involved in this.”

He added: “It can be very frightening for anybody, particularly anyone who has a learning disability and people who live on this stretch of road so feel safe in their own homes.”

Mr McCusker calls for more investment in the area to provide young people with things to do on the weekends.

He also warned young people in the area they face ruining their futures by getting criminal records for engaging in antisocial behaviour.

Police said people had a right to feel safe in their homes and moved to reassure the community they will continue to patrol and detect those involved.

“Therefore, it is critical the young people who choose to engage in anti-social behaviour understand it is unacceptable and it must stop. We don’t want anyone injured or worse,” said Inspector Paul Noble.

“We will also continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address the issue, but it is quite apparent that some people are still choosing to ignore our repeated appeals and warnings.

“Parents and guardians need to prevent young people from becoming involved or caught up in these activities. Know where your children are, who they are with, what they are doing and what they are arranging on their social media accounts.

“We do not want to criminalise young people, however, if offences are identified we will deal with these robustly.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital