belfast-man-hits-out-at-mental-health-facilities-after-brother-waits-25-hours-to-be-assessed

A Belfast man has hit out at mental health provisions in Northern Ireland after waiting 25 hours for an assessment for his brother to get him admitted to a facility.

Ryan Tinsley (24) had to stay by his brother’s side throughout the night until a mental health team were available to assess him.

His 27-year-old brother Christopher – who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia – was eventually admitted to the City Hospital mental health facility on Sunday evening.

However, a sofa in the lounge was the only place for him to stay until a bed became available on Wednesday.

Mr Tinsley, who is from the Shankill area of the city, said he has always known Christopher to suffer his condition for almost his entire life.

“In the past four years, he’s been admitted [to a mental health facility] six times,” he said.

“This is the second time he’s admitted himself but the other four times he’s had to be arrested to be admitted.”