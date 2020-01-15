Belfast dog Harlso uses head to raise £40,000 for fire-ravaged wildlife in Oz

A Belfast dog that became an internet star has helped to raise more than £40,000 for animals affected by the Australian bushfires.

The owners of Harlso the Balancing Hound were moved by harrowing images of the damage caused by the wildfires raging in recent weeks.

Paul Lavery and Jennifer Scott had been contacted by followers of Harlso who are living Down Under.

They have been thrilled by the support so far.

All the money will go to a charity run by the family of the late Australian television personality and environmentalist Steve Irwin.

Paul explained: “We were contacted by some of Harlso’s followers in Australia to see if we would be interested in trying to raise funds for Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors.

“They are dealing with immense devastation to wildlife and habitats Down Under and although we were reluctant to use Harlso to raise money in the past, we thought we would at least try to do something to help the situation.