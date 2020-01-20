belfast-city-airport-‘would-survive-without-flybe’







George Best Belfast City Airport has denied it would have to close if Flybe were to fail. (Peter Byrne/PA)

George Best Belfast City Airport has denied it would have to close if Flybe were to fail.

Senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood named Belfast City and Southampton airports as possible candidates for closure if the ailing regional airline collapsed.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions?, the MP for Bournemouth East said: “If Southampton airport were to close because this airline went bust, or indeed Belfast City airport, these are changes which are very difficult to then reverse if they happened.”

The pair have the highest proportion of Flybe operations among UK airports. At Southampton, 93% of flights are currently provided by Flybe; at Belfast City the figure is 81%.

Flybe was rescued by the government last week after its owners said it would fold if it was forced immediately to hand over air passenger duty (APD) collected from customers.

Mr Ellwood defended the Government’s decision to rescue Flybe, saying: “What we didn’t want to see is a sudden breakdown of the country coming to a complete standstill, and then having to recuperate which will take a couple of months, two or three months, possibly with the closure of a couple of regional airports.

“That would be very, very damaging indeed.”