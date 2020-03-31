being-treated-with-tasty-dishes-is-one-of-the-many-perks-of-marrying-a-good-italian-boy,-says-sophie-turner!

Sophie Turner came under the spotlight through her role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. The 24-year-old is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses out there. She is very active on social media; she does not shy away from sharing her feelings or from criticizing or praising her fellow actors.

On 24 March, she took to Instagram to post an attractive picture of Joe Jonas, her husband. In the picture the Jonas Brothers star was staring right at the camera as he showed off a spectacular plate of bow tie pasta. Sophie Turner made it very apparent that the dish was cooked by him. The pasta was covered with pieces of chicken. The dish was complemented with a class of red wine. She captioned the picture “One of the many benefits of dating a good Italian boy”. Joe Jonas had a black t shirt on for the shot.

Within no time, her comment section was filled with different opinions and appreciation from foodies and fans alike. Even actors and singers replied on the post. Singer Ryan Tedder from One Republic was hoping that there was a way to have the pasta delivered to him.

Sophie Turner officially announced that she was pregnant some weeks before. Sophie got the fans confused as her choice of clothes. On Friday, 20 March she went live on Instagram as she put on a baggy grey sweatshirt while enjoying some ice cream.

Recently, we are seeing that Sophie Tuner putting on baggy clothes, she is smart enough to make sure that her belly keeps hidden when she wore a towel over her bathing suit during Joe’s and her baby moon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.