beijing-to-halt-all-inter-province-shuttle-buses-from-sunday:-local-media

The bus services have been halted in an attempt to contain the deadly Coronavirus (Representational)

Beijing:

China’s capital city Beijing will stop all inter-province shuttle buses from January 26 in order to curb coronavirus outbreak, local media reported on Saturday.

The reports did not say when bus services will be resumed.

The death toll of the new coronavirus has climbed to 41 as of Friday, while more than 1,300 infections confirmed globally.

