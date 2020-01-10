behind-the-smiles:-what-really-brought-the-sussexes-to-breaking-point





You are probably familiar with pictures of the Duke and Duchess of

Sussex, but what was really happening behind the scenes which led to

their sudden announcement of a step back from senior royal duties?









Despite presenting a largely united front to the public there has

been conflict and controversy which has brought us to this point.

The Queen is believed to have been left devastated by the news. This

is why.



























Theirs was the archetypal fairytale wedding and all seemed well.

However, storm clouds soon began brewing with reports of a falling

out between Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge and stories of the

newlyweds being demanding about their big day.



























The Dukes and Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex continued to appear

together at official events but Kate was reportedly reduced to tears

over an argument during a bridesmaids’ dress fitting for Princess

Charlotte. There was rising speculation that all was not well

between the royal brothers.























The birth of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was greeted with joy in May

2019 but was initially kept secret, much to the consternation of

some. News that £2.4million had been spent renovating the Sussexes’

cottage and a high-profile baby shower for Meghan in New York also

raised eyebrows.









Increasing press interest put a strain on them both. A group of

Meghan’s friends gave anonymous interviews alleging she was “under a

level of emotional trauma”.

“My wife has become the latest victim of a tabloid press that wages

campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences,”

said Harry.















Meghan and Harry laid bare their concerns over royal life in an

emotional interview, with Harry saying he did not want a ‘repeat of

the past’.

Credit: ITV: Harry & Meghan: An African Journey



























The couple took a six-week sabbatical in Canada before Christmas. A

source close to the couple told the Telegraph their future royal

role was on a “knife edge”. “It was make or break,” a source said.

“And they decided to break away.”





