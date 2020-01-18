'Before Investing Time To Brainwash...' Congress Leader Tweets Amit Shah

Siddaramaiah said the Centre had not given adequate aid to flood-hit Karnataka. (File)

Bengaluru:

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka today, Congress leader Siddaramaiah sought to know why he doesn’t visit flood-hit areas of the state and assess if funds provided by the Centre were enough, before “brainwashing” him into accepting his “divisive policies”.

In a series of tweets, the Leader of Opposition also sought an “adequate” probe into anti-Citizenship Act protests in Mangaluru last month during which two people were killed.

“Mr Amit Shah, before investing time to brainwash people to accept your divisive policies, why don’t you visit flood-affected areas again and assess if the Central government funds are sufficient or not? Siddaramaiah tweeted.

“Mr Amit Shah, @BSYBJP has claimed loss of over Rs 35,000 due to floods but your aid is just Rs 1,870 crore. When are you planning to give the remaining? Will there be any funds left after the implementation of CAA, NPR & NRC”? he said in another tweet.

Amit Shah will address a public meeting on Citizenship Amendment Act, under BJP’s nationwide Jan Jargaran Abhiyan at Hubballi this evening.

Siddaramaiah has been demanding a judicial probe by a sitting judge into the violence during protests in Mangaluru, while Yediyurappa government has ordered CID and magisterial probe into the incident.

Also raising the inter-state Mahadayi river dispute over which Karnataka and Goa have been at loggerheads, Siddaramaiah demanded that the BJP chief make his stand clear.

“Mr Amit Shah, Your colleagues give contradictory statements on the initiation of Mahadayi project. Why is there a change in stance after elections? What is your stand on the issue? he said in another tweet.

The Congress in Karnataka, in a series of tweets attacking Amit Shah, asked why the centre is behaving in a “dictatorial way,” despite country wide public opinion against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

“Why doesn’t the BJP respect democracy and constitution?” it asked.

Alleging that the BJP government in the state was only indulging in the “business of transfers”, the party said the administration has not yet taken off.