beef-brisket-tacos-recipe

This is a good recipe for feeding a big group. Everyone can roll their own tacos.

SERVES

10

INGREDIENTS

1.5kg brisket (it will probably come boned and rolled for ease of cooking)

1 large carrot, roughly chopped

1 large onion, roughly chopped

2 sticks celery, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, bruised

For the smoked chilli sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

500g cherry tomatoes

2-3 smoked jalapeño chillies (depending on how hot you like it)

1 tbsp sour cream

1 lime

For the guacamole

4 ripe avocados

25g coriander, finely chopped

Juice of 1 lime

1 tsp olive oil

6 cherry tomatoes, finely chopped

1 small red onion, finely chopped

To serve

20 small corn tacos

Sour cream

Grated cheese (I like to use strong cheddar)

Tomato salsa

Slices of avocado

Lime wedges, to squeeze

METHOD