beef-and-guinness-pie-recipe

I love the sound of beef and Guinness together, but in reality the pie needs a bit of sweetness to counteract the bitter taste of the reduced stout. I solved this by adding some port. I must say that it worked a treat. I sometimes even include a few oysters, which I put in cold under the pastry before cooking.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 2 hours 35 minutes – 3 hours 35 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp oil 800g braising steak, diced into 2.5cm cubes

1 large onion, finely diced

1 large carrot, finely diced

2 sticks of celery, finely diced

1 small floury potato, such as Maris Piper or King Edward, finely diced

500ml stout, such as Guinness

125ml ruby port

Sprigs of thyme and rosemary

1 sheet of all-butter puff pastry

Flour, for dusting

1 egg, beaten well, for egg wash

METHOD