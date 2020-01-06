bedbugs-intentionally-released-into-pennsylvania-walmart,-police-claim

January 6, 2020 | 7: 58am

It’s a crime they’re itching to solve.

Police in Pennsylvania believe someone deliberately infested a Walmart with blood-sucking bedbugs.

The parasitic insects were first found last Thursday crawling inside a closed pill bottle that was found in a boy’s jacket left in a changing room of the store in Edinboro, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release.

Experts from health safety company Ecolab were called in the following day — and an employee soon found bugs crawling around the men’s changing rooms, the force said.

On Saturday, yet another bottle with live bugs was found in the men’s department near where belts are sold, police said.

Walmart staff finally called the cops, who took the bottle for fingerprint analysis and are also scouring surveillance footage of the areas where the bugs were found but are so far still scratching their heads as to who could be the culprit.

Walmart said it had blocked off the “impacted area” as exterminators try to eliminate the bugs that are notorious for their troublesome infestations that are costly to clear.

“We take this seriously and are looking into this,” a Walmart spokesperson told CNN. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”

The spokesperson added, “A third-party pest management service has visited the store and we are working with them to assess next steps.”