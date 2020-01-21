bed-down-in-buenos-aires:-the-best-hotels-for-a-romantic-break-in-the-‘paris-of-latin-america’

Argentines take amor very seriously and BA is not short on romantic places to sleep, eat and drink; indeed, there’s a whole category of hotel, known as the ‘albergue transitorio’ (short-stay guesthouse) designed for lovers in need of a room for two hours or more. The following highly selective list is intended for those who want to spend time with their partners at their hotels as well as out and about in the city. All have sumptuous suites and either gardens or patios that are quiet and secluded, and deliver excellent wine and food or know where you need to go. While some hotels might look flashy, they’re ideal for fun-loving couples who like a bit of heavy velvet and bling. Ask for the older, grander rooms if you choose the Duhau – they have the architectural edge on those in the newer tower across the lawned terraces.
This small, beautifully decorated hotel in pretty Palermo Viejo honours mythical figures from Argentina’s cultural history. Artwork, Andean rugs, bookcases and period furniture decorate the landings, the colour scheme is neutral, and lighting muted. There are 11 rooms, each tastefully themed around a national icon such as writer Jorge Luis Borges, Evita or tango singer Carlos Cardel; Evita has a whirlpool bathtub; and the third-floor ‘El Idealista’ room, featuring photos and a tapestry of Che Guevara, has a private terrace. Legado Mitico has a beautiful library covering all aspects of Argentine history and culture – great for a drink. Generic muzak is banned, a serene soundtrack provided instead by tangos and folk tunes.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This all-suite mansion is a sexy, sophisticated den for grown-ups, with oversized bubble baths, ginormous beds and distinctly debonair life. Algodon blends seamlessly into a charming street in Recoleta, where Belle Époque architecture and geranium-laden balconies delight, and sophisticated locals with small dogs and a bag of medialunas (sweet, crescent-shaped pastries) potter past the door. It’s not known as the ‘Paris of Latin America’ for nothing. Fortuitously related to the Algodon Wine Estate in Mendoza, the restaurant features the estate’s own wines and serves up seasonable Mendocinean dishes. Rooms, even those at the lowest end of the 10-suite portfolio, are fabulously appointed.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This is countryside sophistication of the highest order. Here is one of the oldest estancias in Argentina, a poster child of that famous Argentine luxe – it is as if you have been welcomed into the private home of an affluent friend. Think expensive leathers, locally crafted silverware, cowhides and antique weaves to temper the splendour; everything is polished to perfection and although utterly pristine the whole place is relaxed, friendly and utterly linger-worthy. All rooms have lavishly polished dark-wood floors and look out over patios and polo fields, pampa or park – fling open your windows and listen to the birdsong.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Mr & Mrs Smith
For the tradition-bound traveller this really is the place to stay – what The Ritz is to London, the Alvear is to Buenos Aires – and while it’s unabashedly over the top and certainly a little old fashioned, it works splendidly if you take it for what it is: one of the most important landmarks of the city. The signature style is ‘Clarence House chic’: plush carpets, chandeliers, antique porcelain, oil paintings and more. Dining is legendary at the Alvear; it starts with an extraordinary lavish breakfast buffet (probably the best in the city) through to dinner in the super-slick and modern La Bourgogne restaurant.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The former home-cum-production headquarters of the family of American film director Francis Ford Coppola is one of Palermo’s most alluring small hotels. From outside, the hotel looks like one of the smarter historic houses, with oxblood walls and Italianate features; inside is a celebration of Argentine antique textiles, red floor tiles, hide rugs and indigenous carnival masks. Seven rooms surround the patio, and all are slightly different. Take Roman, named after Coppola’s son, which has a bathroom decorated with photos of bulls and a large bedroom full of framed textiles and original pottery. A flower-framed upper terrace is nice for an evening drink or even a secret take-away dinner.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This palatial family home was built in 1892 as a summer escape from downtown Buenos Aires, though this upscale district offers plenty to see and do once you’ve ticked off the city’s must-see sights. The striking glass-roofed courtyard has soaring columns and ornate terrazzo-tiled floors and walls adorned with lovely watercolours of San Isidro. All 22 of the grand rooms and suites have lofty ceilings, sparkling chandeliers and antique furniture, some of which belonged to the owners’ grandparents. There’s a small swimming pool to cool off in and a basement sauna, and massage room.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Think chipped antiques, clawfoot furnishings and white leather exploded onto a canvas that’s a fierce shade of red inside this former storage mill located in the posh Puerto Madero neighbourhood – this is the kind of place where, at every turn, you will feel both titillated and confused. It’s a clever mix of outlandish shimmer and folksy chintz here: the heads of white unicorns with ruby-jewelled eyes jutting out of white leather curtained walls in one room; grandfather clocks, Catholic iconography. All of the furniture in the bedrooms is white and gold to match, from the leather armchairs with swan necks for arms to the writing desks crowned with bouquets of flowers.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Elegance shimmers from every chandelier of this fabulous palace, which pays homage to the glory days of Thirties-era Buenos Aires, like stepping through gilded glitzy doors into an F Scott Fitzgerald novel. Both the new wing and original mansion are kept fresh and modern. Like the city itself, the hotel is a labyrinth of unpretentious surprises and a whole lot of pretty. Rooms provide a neutral palette, classic and unobtrusive furniture, and all the small touches you expect from a top five-star hotel. With three restaurants, you can choose from exquisite fine dining on candlelit terraces to a more relaxed Italian experience.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Additional contributions by Sarah Gilbert, Sherelle Jacobs & Lucinda Paxton