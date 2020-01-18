becoming-elon-musk:-10-rare-old-photos-uncovered-in-his-mom’s-book

Maye Musk and Elon Musk attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Elon Musk we know today is confident, eloquent (at least on Twitter) and isn’t afraid of spinning a little dance in front of a large audience when the mood is right. But in the eye of his mother, 71-year-old supermodel Maye Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief is forever that shy, nerdy boy—who displayed an extraordinary gift for engineering and mechanics at an early age.

In her new book, A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty and Success, Maye Musk shared a set of rare family photos of Elon and his two siblings, restaurateur Kimbal Musk and filmmaker Tosca Musk, from their childhood years in South Africa through more recent days in Canada and the U.S.

Thanks to that, as well as additional images of a young Elon Musk recently posted on Maye Musk’s Twitter, we were able to compile a striking visual history of the becoming of America’s favorite technology futurist.

1974: The Designer of Tesla’s “Cybertruck” Showed a Love for Trucks at Age Three

⁦@elonmusk⁩ 3-years-old “I can build a better truck than this🤨” #Cybertruck 😎😜 pic.twitter.com/mrUL4mqEME — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) January 16, 2020

1976: Worry-Free Childhood Days in South Africa

Maye Musk with her three children in 1976 in Pretoria, South Africa. Courtesy of Maye Musk

(From left to right) Elon, Tosca and Kimbal in 1976 in Pretoria, South Africa. Courtesy of Maye Musk

1982: At Age 10, Elon Musk Was Already an Avid Reader of Encyclopedia Britannica

“When Elon was young, I noticed that he read everything,” Maye Musk wrote in her book. Courtesy of Maye Musk

1989: An 18-Year-Old Elon Musk Decided to Move to Canada for College

Elon Musk celebrates his 18th birthday in 1989. Courtesy of Maye Musk

1995: The Future Tesla Founder Fixed His First Car Using Scrap Yard Parts

⁦@elonmusk⁩ #1995 And people said you knew nothing about cars😏🤣 #FoundThisPhoto 😍 pic.twitter.com/CpfKvjXdQh — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) December 10, 2019

Elon Musk and Maye Musk in 1995. Courtesy of Maye Musk

1996: Elon Musk Founded His First Company, Zip2, With His Brother, Kimbal Musk

Kimbal Musk (L), Maye Musk and Elon Musk in 1996. Courtesy of Maye Musk

2019: The Musk Family Is a Quartet of Busy Entrepreneurs Whose Paths Occasionally Converge for Group Photo Opportunities

(From left to right) Tosca, Elon, Maye and Kimbal in 2019. Courtesy of Maye Musk