🔥Become a Dutch master: The lockdown Instagram accounts where life imitates art history🔥

This is how the world works: life imitates art, then everyone imitates everyone else. In the absence of beach selfies and well-lit waffle stacks on millennial pink backdrops, social media is having a high-brow moment thanks to all this free time.

Imitating art is the new planking, darling. Sorry, there really isn’t much else going on.

Instagram, clearly bored, is awash with “be your own masterpiece” challenges: The J. Paul Getty Museum in California, also clearly bored, has invited its followers to grab three household objects — bathrobe, hockey stick, their mum’s prize pug — and do their best impression of a work from the museum’s collection. Atlanta’s High Museum of Art (stop sniggering) has adopted a similar bit, while @covidclassics — an Instagram account set up by four art-loving housemates in quarantine — now has almost 60,000 followers.

Frankly, when you’ve already baked 47 sourdough focaccias, learned French twice and named all the neighbourhood cats after US presidents (it became trickier after James A Garfield), finding something new to do is (almost) more exciting than an open Ocado delivery slot. Clearly there is a knack to this. Composition is everything. But the barriers to entry are low. There’s no need to convince people by saying things like “formal analysis”, holding your thumb up for perspective or squinting wildly at an easel. The rougher, the readier.

Take your masterclass from the Old Masters or, failing that, copy someone on Instagram who’s a little less dead. Your pals, easily impressed, will never know the difference. All artistic work is imitation, said Plato (repeat this a lot and you’ll definitely impress them), so it’s fine. Plato, clearly anticipating TikTok, said so.

@tussenkunstenquarantaine, an Instagram account with a whopping 120,000 followers, has made use of these slow days by sizing up the Dutch Masters. It has breathed new life into the dour garb of Jan van Scorel’s 1529 Agatha van Schoonhoven, for instance. The bonnet, crafted from loo roll, is the model’s own.

The paintings that @covidclassics have recreated include Grant Wood’s American Gothic, complete with garden fork and a white suburban background, as well as a thoroughly impressive fleshy rendering of Francisco Goya’s Saturn Devouring His Son, now with added Y-fronts and a baby doll.

“A good piece to stage ideally requires fewer than three models, and has some props that challenge our creativity,” one of the account’s creators explains. “It’s always easier when the art is somewhat photorealistic, since we’re working with a phone camera and no editing or filters. We’ve also noticed we get good results with darker paintings and more dramatic shadows and lighting.” Look, you haven’t got anything better to do, so you might as well be an artist. It’s easy (pipe down, art community) — especially the being tortured bit. You’re trapped inside, after all.

Lack of artistic materials and talent is also not a problem: the aim of the game is improvisation (and plagiarism). Your home, a floorplan you’ll be familiar with by now, is full of objets d’art: last night’s takeaway is now your canvas, your long-suffering flatmate is now your muse. Or, if all else fails, a self-portrait is an option.