beauty-&-youth’s-adidas-stan-smiths-will-become-your-go-to-summer-beaters

Brand: BEAUTY & YOUTH x adidas

Model: Stan Smith

Key Features: The BEAUTY & YOUTH x adidas Stan Smith is constructed from smooth light gray-colored leather, featuring metallic silver branding on the side, tongue, and heel. The sneaker comes with tonal and white sets of laces, both of which note silver lace tips for a more luxe feel.

Release Date: Available now

Price: Approximately $150

Buy: BEAUTY & YOUTH

Editor’s Notes: BEAUTY & YOUTH has teamed up with adidas for a new summer-ready take on the iconic Stan Smith. Designed to age beautifully over time, the low-tops will make an ideal pair of beaters to get you through virtually any occasion during the warm weather months.

