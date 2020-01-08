beauty-tweakments-that-are-predicted-to-be-big-in-2020

There’s no denying that the past decade has seen a rise in cosmetic treatments.

But it’s also presented a plethora of mini services, which can fix pretty much any beauty dilemma – without needing to go under the knife.

These non-invasive procedures have become known as ‘tweakments’.

From fat-dissolving injections to LED facials, there have been a whole host of treatments designed to soften lines and wrinkles, improve irregular pigmentation, tighten sagging skin and more.

Lip and cheek fillers have dominated the tweakment world for the past few years – but what’s next for 2020?

Leading skin specialist Dr David Jack has given us a rundown of his tweakment trend predictions for this year.

Jawline lifting

Throughout the 90s and 00s faces were softer.

But as the 2010s progressed, facial definition became the most sought-after beauty look.

The rise of Instagram saw a rise in contouring, to achieve perfectly chiseled cheek.

But while lips, cheeks and foreheads have been the focus of the past decade, Dr David says 2020 is the year the jawline will take centre stage.

He says: ‘Combination treatments are going to be big in 2020, with the jawline a focus of injectable treatments including botox and fillers.

‘Jawline skin tightening is the next level and improvement in results from fillers. Treatments such as Morpheus8 skin tightening, in combination with filler and botox, will take things to the next level.

‘The jawline was a previously neglected area when it came to treating the face as a whole.

‘But recent developments such as the introduction of Juvederm Volux fillers by Allergan (which is specifically designed for the jawline and chin) brought this area into focus in 2019.’

Microinjectables

Yes, the word sounds pretty terrifying.

But Dr David explains: ‘They are tiny doses of expertly placed botox and fillers, to subtly lift and tighten the skin. They replace volume where it has been lost (but don’t create structures that look odd), and lift the muscles that pull the face down.’

He adds: ‘I think people are tired of the overdone look – overdone lips, weird looking cheeks and bulky overdone jawlines that make the face look like a sum of component parts, rather than a harmonious whole.

‘The ideal now is to look healthy and rejuvenated, not younger or “done”.’

So it looks like the key takeaway for 2020 is subtlety.

Skin refining

It seems every week we are told about the dangerous effects pollution is having on our bodies – but sometimes we forget it can impact our skin too.

Dr David says: ‘With continued environmental change and pollution, we are seeing more and more issues with the surface of the skin in clinic, so skin surface refining will continue to grow to tackle these issues.

‘Pigmentation continues to be a key focus for 2020, with continued interest in treatments such as Lumecca, which removes pigmentation and thread veins in just one or two quick sessions.’

Smart Radiofrequency

While it might sound like something used by rocket scientists, Smart Radiofrequency actually refers to tightening saggy skin.

In fact, Dr David claims it’s one of Kourtney Kardashian’s favourite skin treatments.

He says: ‘This works by using real-time temperature monitored radiofrequency heating to stimulate new collagen and elastin formation in the skin, lifting and improving skin quality to give a zero downtime, lunchbreak lift.’

It’s quick with minimal side effects. Treatments are usually between 20 and 45 minutes and redness only lasts for 24 hours at the most.

He adds: ‘This treatment is becoming super popular because the downtime is so low and the results are reliable and predictable, as well as safe.’

Body contouring

When it comes to tweakments we tend to think about our faces, but Dr David says 2020 will see a rise in people looking to improve other areas of their body.

He says: ‘Muscles are key with EMSculpt treatments – it uses electromagnetic stimulation to tone areas such as the gluten and abs, without exercise.

‘Good results can be seen after four 30 minute sessions. This can be combined with treatments such as BodyFx by InMode to tighten skin, for an overall toned and tight appearance.’

A toned body without going to the gym? We can see why this is expected to be big.

Dr David adds: ‘The body is going to be a key growth area for aesthetic treatments as people who already engage with facial treatments become more aware of these type of treatments being available for the body.’

