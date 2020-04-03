Beauty industry struggling amid pandemic

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in News
beauty-industry-struggling-amid-pandemic

by: Lourdes Duarte

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 04: 52 PM CDT
/ Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 04: 52 PM CDT

Hair salons are among the many small businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 However, unlike restaurants that can at least offer take-out, services at beauty salons are all close contact, so they’re completely shut down.

Some salons are allowing customers to purchase gift cards for future services. Some are selling beauty products.

WGN’s Lourdes Duarte has more on what it means for their future.

