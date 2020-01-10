beautiful-empty-beaches,-awe-inspiring-ruins-and-all-the-arancini-you-can-eat:-why-it’s-all-about-sicily-in-2020

With Christmas over and the new year here, we’re dreaming of a summer escape. Especially as the temperature continues to drop…

And if you’re looking to book your getaway to sunnier, warmer, less freezing climes then there’s one destination topping our bucket list this year; Sicily.

This island at the very south of Italy is bursting with culture and history, and that’s all before we even get to the food and beaches.

Families will love the temperate climate, while couples will find intimate spots for romance at every turn.

And this summer there are two stunning brand new 5 star hotels offering a touch of luxury to holidaymakers, who want to indulge while they explore the delights of Sicily.

Palladium Hotel Group is bringing its unique style and attention to detail to the island, with both the Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa and the Grand Palladium Gaden Beach Resort & Spa, opening in a breathtaking location on the north coast.

So what we’re saying, is Sicily has it all and here are just 6 reasons why…

1. Beautiful beaches

No summer holiday is complete without time spent at the beach and in Sicily there’s a coastline for everyone. Scuba diving enthusiasts will find perfect conditions at Cala Gallo thanks to its deep waters replete with grottos and diverse marine life, while fans of water sports can head to Mondello were they’ll find a mile of pristine sand, placid waters and activities like kayaking, snorkelling, sailing, paddle boarding and windsurfing.

Couples will find romance and alone time a-plenty at Lido Mazzarò, a sheltered and secluded bay accessible via a panoramic cable car ride from the town of Taormina and guests staying at the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts will have the convenience of stepping straight out onto a gorgeous beach at Campofelice di Roccella, with incredible views of the Mediterranean stretching out before them.

With the crystal waters and soft sand right on your doorstep you’ll be able to switch into relaxation mode straight away. Spend the day soaking up the sun and taking a dip, before strolling leisurely back to your room. Dreamy.

2. A journey back in time

Sicily is blessed with a huge array of wonders, both natural and man made. And intrepid travellers will find themselves stepping back in time at beautifully preserved sites of Roman and Greek civilisation.

There are plenty of fascinating excursions and day trips and for those with a sense of adventure, scaling Mount Etna has to be at the top of the list. This active volcano is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and on your way to the summit you’ll pass ash fields and craters, before reaching the top where you’ll find the most spectacular view of Sicily and beyond.

History buffs will marvel at the countless Greek temples, Byzantine castles and Baroque cathedrals on Sicily and a must-see is the Valley of the Temples in the south of the island. With seven temples and agora, pagan and Christian necropolises, it’s almost as if you are right in the middle of the great Hellenic city.

3. Food to die for

Sicily’s food is a good enough reason to visit the island on its own.

It features the best of the Italian diet with olive oil, pasta, fresh seafood and wine, but has many influences thanks to its rich history of inhabitants. From North African to Greek and Arab to Spanish, Sicily has a truly unique and delicious cuisine you’ll want to savour.

Trying Siciliy’s signature arancini is an absolute must and we suggest adding the quintessentially Sicilian caponata to your must eat list. This aubergine based dish will leave you wanting more, while pasta fans should indulge in more than one plate of the moreish Pasta alla Norma and Pasta con le sarde which incorporates sardines, anchovies and wild fennel with pine nuts, raisins and saffron.

And at the Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa and the Grand Palladium Garden Beach Resort & Spa, there are three incredible restaurants all within the grounds of these high end resorts making indulging in local and world cuisine even more convenient. Dine on Mediterranean specialties at Portofino, steaks and grills at El Dorado and even tempting Asian dishes at Chang Thai.

And with six bars, you can treat yourself to a few sundowners while you soak up the atmosphere.

But the best bit? With the Infinite Indulgence® package, all of this deliciousness is included in the price of your stay. So pull up a chair and dine out in style this summer.

4. Kids are catered for

Not only does Sicily provide endless beaches and child friendly activities to keep kids of all ages entertained, but at the the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts there are four brilliant swimming pools they’ll love splashing around in, with one specifically designed with little ones in mind.

And for even more fun and games, why not make use of the good times guaranteed by the Palladium kids’ clubs. Babies as young as one can be cared for on site by trained staff, while at the mini club children aged four to 12 will have the time of their lives taking part in a varied schedule of activities, sports and workshops.

Even tricky teens will find a place of their own where they can play billiards, video games and play music and of course the other benefit of this high quality entertainment is that you will be free to take it easy by the pool, enjoy a romantic lunch or finally catch up on your reading, safe in the knowledge your children are happy and taken care of.

5. Bright lights, big city

With Sicily’s capital of Palermo just 45 KM from the Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa, you’re perfectly placed to spend a day exploring this ancient city. Founded in 734 BC, there are endless incredible archaeological sites to visit spanning eras from the Medieval to the Baroque.

A trip to the royal palace, the Palazzo dei Normanni is essential as is its Cappella Palatina where you can marvel at its gold mosaics. But before you set out on your journey into the past, stop for coffee and cannoli at Antico Caffé Spinnato where you can watch the world go by from the terrace. And take a few minutes to wander through the Quattro Canti, a beautiful public square that features impressive columns and statues built into the walls.

For a truly memorable moment, head to the impressive, but macabre spectacle of the Capuchin Catacombs of Palermo, one of the most extraordinary sights in the world.

Do a little shopping at the open air Vucciria Market, where you’ll find fresh fruit alongside handcrafted souvenirs and after all that history, if you want to indulge in the other side of Palermo’s culture, then you’ll have a night to remember at the city’s pubs, bars and restaurants.

But with the incredible choice of food and cocktails back at the 5 star luxury of your Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa, heading back to base for a nightcap is just as tempting.

6. The ultimate in relaxation

Whether you’ve had a busy day exploring ancient monuments or hiking up hills, what could be better than allowing yourself to be pampered?

And at the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts you can indulge in some alone time at the beautiful Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness centre.

Find balance and peace in the hydrotherapy zone, cleanse the senses at the sauna and feel aches and pains melt away in the hydromassage baths and sensations shower.

In newly refurbished facilities you can experience exclusive beauty treatments for the face and body as well as therapeutic massages to truly create a sense of calm. If you’re feeling full of energy, however, then you can keep your fitness regime on track in the hi-tech gym.

However you like to holiday, Sicily and the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts are where it’s at this summer.