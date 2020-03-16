Beatrice, Modern Family’s Beloved French Bulldog, Has Died

Beatrice as Stella Pritchett, Modern Family

Beatrice, the beloved French bulldog who portrayed Stella Pritchett on Modern Family for several seasons, has reportedly died of unknown causes. The Blast reported on Sunday that the dog passed away about a week ago, after the ABC comedy’s wrapped production on the series finale.Stella was first introduced in Season 2’s “Good Cop Bad Dog” as the pet of a budding dog trainer named Guillermo (portrayed by Lin-Manuel Miranda) who failed in his effort to devise a treat training system and decided to give the animal away. Although it was initially Gloria’s (Sofia Vergara) idea to let Stella stay, it was Jay (Ed O’Neill) who ultimately became attached to the dog and made her a full-fledged member of the family. At the outset, Stella was portrayed by another French bulldog named Brigitte, but Beatrice, Brigitte’s understudy, took over the role in 2012.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who portrays Mitchell Pritchett, posted a photo tribute of himself and husband Justin Mikita alongside Beatrice, writing, “Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much.”Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much 😭 https://t.co/kYzkl1m3ye pic.twitter.com/aGZZWH695g— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) March 15, 2020

According to her agency, Good Dog Animals, Beatrice has also appeared in series like Workaholics, Future Man, The Kominsky Method, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. TV Guide has requested comments from ABC and Good Dog Animals and will update this article when available.Modern Family airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.