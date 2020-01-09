beatings-and-restraint-used-against-home-intruder-may-have-contributed-to-his-death,-inquest-hears

The beatings and force of restraint used against a man after he broke into a house may have contributed to his death, a coroner has said.
Adrian Casey, 50, pointed an imitation firearm at the mother of Daniel and Ian Ward whilst attempting to rob their home on Rosgill Drive, Leeds. He was found with a fatal head injury and pronounced dead outside the house on New Year’s Day 2018.
The hearing was told that Mr Casey, of Seacroft, Leeds, had demanded money but was restrained by the two brothers who punched him repeatedly.
During the inquest at Wakefield Coroner’s Court on Thursday, the hearing heard that the brothers were initially charged with murdering the drug fuelled robber. The pair had the charges against them dropped when a post-mortem examination report was unable to attribute a single, definitive cause of death.
Mr Casey, who had taken a “toxic level of amphetamine”, may have died as a result of a blunt force head injury, through heart disease, a slowing down of the heart as a result of amphetamine use, as a result of restraint, or through a combination of these factors, the report said.
The inquest was told that, in a police interview conducted days after the incident, Ian Ward said he and his brother had repeatedly hit the intruder, but he denied murdering him.
“Obviously he’s come into our house and attacked us, waving a gun at my family, so I was defending myself and my family”, he said. “I did not want to kill him.”
In his own interview, Daniel Ward said that on the day of Mr Casey’s death – New Year’s Day 2018 – he was in the shower when he heard a commotion downstairs at around 5pm.
He said he went downstairs and saw the trespasser, who was with an accomplice, holding a gun to his mother’s head and demanding money.
Mr Ward said he believed that he and his brother’s actions in restraining him “were justified”, adding that he had punched Mr Casey “with a bit of force”.
In a statement read out in court, Mr Casey’s partner, Louise Casey, said: “The Ward brothers enacted a sustained assault on Adrian, and they went too far in their assault on him.
“The Ward brothers are walking around living freely, while the lives of myself and my family have been destroyed.”
She said the father-of-one had been born Adrian Bennett, but was estranged from his family and changed his surname in 2006 to match hers because they believed they would marry.
Coroner Jonathan Leach recorded a narrative conclusion, agreeing with Dr Hope’s findings and saying the “assault” Mr Casey received “may have resulted in his death”, but that other factors identified in the post-mortem examination could also have been the cause.