beastie-boys-story-imax-release-postponed,-apple-tv+-release-date-remains-in-place

Beastie Boys Story will not premiere on IMAX screens on April 3rd. The coronavirus has all movie theaters across North America shut down and it doesn’t look like things are going to change any time soon. However, the movie will still make its Apple TV+ debut at the end of April. Apple has not yet announced if they will be bringing the release date up for everybody staying indoors in order to social distance themselves.

Apple TV+ released the full-length Beastie Boys Story trailer just last week, which just goes to show that a lot has changed in a week. Hours and days present new challenges as people are asked to stay indoors and only go outside unless it’s absolutely necessary. IMAX released a statement about their decision to postpone the upcoming documentary. You can read it below.

“Our highest priority is the health of our audiences and employees, as well as their families and communities. Given the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting theatre closures nationwide, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of ‘Beastie Boys Story’ to a later date, which will be announced as soon as possible. IMAX ticket holders can receive a full refund by contacting their local theatre. Beastie Boys Story, directed by Spike Jonze, will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 24.”

The official Beastie Boys Twitter account posted a simple message: “Please stay safe out there and stay tuned for more info.” The unorthodox documentary has been in the works for over a year, ever since Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz came up with the idea for a live stage show tour to promote the Beastie Boys Book. Once Spike Jonze saw what was going on, they collaborated further and made Beastie Boys Story together.

Beastie Boys Story features Adam Horovitz and Michael Diamond on stage telling stories from out of their book. Video clips were shown at the original live events and they will be shown, along with a ton of unseen photos, in the documentary. Unfortunately, Adam “MCA” Yauch is no longer with us to share his side of the story. With that being said, Horovitz and Diamond do an excellent job keeping his memory and spirit alive in the book and the stage show.

Adam Yauch was is the soul and the driving creative force behind the Beastie Boys. If there was a weird idea, it almost certainly always came from his brain. The more outlandish, the better, which is why his relationship with Spike Jonze made so much sense. Beastie Boys Story attempts to keep that collaboration going, so don’t expect a typical documentary here. This is some original stuff here, filtered through what Yauch would have wanted and may have even came up with on his own. Deadline was the first to announce the postponement.

Topics: Beastie Boys Story, IMAX