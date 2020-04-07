beastars-season-2:-release-date,-plot-and-other-details.-everything-you-need-to-know!

Paru Itagaki’s manga series was turned into an anime by Orange Animation Studio, and it was given the same title of the manga series. The anime aired its first season from 8 October 2019 to 26 December 2019 on Fuji TV’s black, and the English version is licensed for Netflix. The show has been receiving positive and popular response since its release.Well, the fans are now waiting for the release of the second season. The series takes place in a world where civilized animal-people mingle with each other, even without minding about the social disparity of being Herbivores and Carnivores.The primary question about the second season is, have the team announced about renewing the series for another season? Well, if we look into the final episode of the previous season, we can see on the credit scene they have given us hints and ideas about the second season.All of us were expecting to see the season hit the screen by 2020 only. But the team has said that the season would not be released until 2021. Also, it is about the release in Japan. It may take months to reach Netflix. Season 1 was completed in December 2019, but it was available on Netflix only by March 2020 beginning. We do not know if this would happen for the next season too.As we have a manga series in front of us, we could have a clear idea about what is going to happen. In most of the anime, they do not stay close to the manga, but in the case of Beastars, they did complete justice on adaption by staying on track with the manga. Around 47 chapters got covered in the first season. We expect to see at least 50 more chapters to be covered, making a total of 97.But we could see to end the series if it wraps around to 98 by the second season. Well, the anime fans would never expect or want this fantastic series to end soon.Let us hope for the best and do keep our eyes and ears open for all the latest updates from the team.