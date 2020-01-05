bearded-dragon-gets-new-lease-of-life-from-‘miracle’-wheelchair

A bearded dragon that was so badly neglected she was left paralysed has crawled across her tank for the first time – thanks to a custom-made wheelchair.

Resilient Millie – who is unable to use her back legs after contracting a debilitating Metabolic Bone Disease – is able to move freely again after an apprentice engineer made the ‘life-changing’ device specially for her.

The disease had starved the reptile’s bones of much-needed calcium, making her back so brittle that it fractured when a previous owner tried to pick her up.

But thanks to the ‘miracle’ device, Millie, who was rescued from Maryport, Cumberland, has now begun a remarkable recovery – having nearly being put down.

The friendly lizard was listed on a pets for sale Facebook group as being ‘free to a good home’, because her owner could not take proper care of her.

She was taken in by reptile lover Amy Dobson, 20, who volunteers as an adopter for an animal sanctuary, because she was left ‘heartbroken’ at the reptile’s plight.

Millie’s spine was twisted and was a few inches shorter than the usual length of a bearded dragon.

She could not move her back legs so was forced to try to drag herself along the floor and also had breathing difficulties due to being hunched over all the time.

But thanks to a specially-made wheelchair, created by engineering apprentice Sarah Lewin, Millie can now move around with much more freedom.

The tiny wheelchair is made of aluminium and upholstered with soft fabric to keep the bearded dragon comfy, while two Velcro straps keep her secure.

The device supports her body weight and allows her to move along just her front legs.

It also helps Millie to keep her chest off the floor, which Amy says has improved her breathing problems.

Restaurant worker Amy explained: ‘The difference in Millie now is unbelievable. The wheelchair has been life-changing for her.

‘It was really emotional for me to see her use the wheelchair for the first time because I had seen how much pain she was in when she tried to move using her own legs.

‘She has a lump in her back from where it has fractured and tried to repair itself and she can’t contract the muscles in her back legs.’

Amy continued: ‘When we first got her, the best she could do was shuffle and move front legs very slowly.

‘She gave up even trying to move in the end because she knew she couldn’t.

‘But now she is so much more confident, she knows when she tries to move, I’ll put her in her wheelchair and she can get about.’

Amy began caring for Millie in November 2018 after Emma Kelt from the Forever Friends Animal Sanctuary where she volunteers responded to the heart-breaking social media post.

They were so concerned about Millie’s condition that they booked her into the vets to be put down.

But as they were waiting for their appointment, Amy noticed that Millie was fascinated by people moving around the room and would make eye contact with her, which gave her hope she could pull through.

Amy added: ‘She is very small for a dragon.

‘Her spine is twisted, we think because she hadn’t moved for so long. She was in a really bad way when we got her.

‘Thankfully she was sent away from the vets with pain killers and a very strong calcium supplement. It was a miracle, that this sweet girl might just have a life ahead of her.’

Millie continued to recover at home with Amy and her parents Karen and Craig, but her lack of mobility was holding her back.

In August last year Craig spoke to an engineer friend who said he would see if he could find someone to help the creature.

Then Sarah, from training provider Energus, made the wheelchair as part of her coursework – and Amy was delighted with the result.

She added: ‘It took Millie a while to get the hang of it at first, but she has come on leaps and bounds.

‘She is able to keep her chest up a lot which will help prevent issues such as respiratory infections and food getting stuck in her beard.’