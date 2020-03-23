BEAMS PLUS Revamps L.L. Bean’s Signature Gumshoe

Brand: BEAMS PLUS x L.L. Bean

Model: Canvas Gumshoes

Key Features: BEAMS PLUS updates L.L. Bean’s signature gumshoe silhouette with a durable canvas upper in two earthy colorways — olive and beige. The shoe features padded collars along the ankle and dark brown leather trims along the upper heel, the edge of the tongue and quarters. The bottom of the silhouette sees a hazel-brown duck toe box sit atop a mustard-toned midsole, with an “L.L. Bean” patch logo at the heel.

Release Date: March 27

Price: $181

Buy: BEAMS’ website

Editor’s Notes: Japanese label BEAMS PLUS and American heritage brand L.L. Bean have united once again. This time, BEAMS PLUS takes on L.L. Bean’s signature gumshoe, giving it a classy twist, in what could be the heritage brand’s much-needed re-introduction into the street scene.

Between 2010 and 2015, you couldn’t go a block in New York without seeing at least one pair of L. L. Bean duck boots. Since then though — and following the outdoor brand-driven trend of the past few years that has seen The North Face and Patagonia skyrocket in popularity — L. L. Bean has flown under the radar. This latest collaboration with BEAMS PLUS may be the second chance in streetwear the brand so famously missed out on, especially because it was Japanese streetwear that first embraced the brand.

This all-new take on the brand’s Gumshoes will drop on March 27 via BEAMS’ webstore.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Follow

Highsnobiety Sneakers

What To Read Next