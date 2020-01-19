beaming-prince-harry-seen-for-first-time-after-royal-exit

Prince Harry has been spotted in public for the first time after an agreement was reached with the Palace to let him and Meghan Markle split from the Royal family.

The Duke of Sussex appeared to be in good spirits as he headed into the Ivy Chelsea Garden Restaurant in London this evening.

Wearing a blazer and white shirt with chinos, he made his way to dinner with baby Archie’s godfather and his former mentor, Mark Dyer.

It is believed the dinner is in aid of his charity Sentebale, which Prince Harry founded in 2006 along with Prince Seeiso, Principal Chief of Matsieng of the Basotho Royal Family.

It comes after the Queen last night announced the terms of the agreement which will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step down from Royal duties in the Spring, as they look to forge a new life in Canada.

As part of the deal, Harry and Meghan will drop their HRH titles and also not receive public funds for royal duties.

They are also expected to repay the £2.4m of taxpayer money for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home, Buckingham Palace announced.

The agreement was reached after Harry and Meghan made the shock announcement earlier in the month that they wished to step back as senior royals.

Harry is expected to drop all of his official military positions and the couple will also spend the majority of their time in North America, a source told ITV.

It comes as the prime minister wished them the ‘very best’ for the future.

He added that he was sure the royal family, ‘which has been around for a very long time, will find a way forward’.

Meanwhile Meghan Markle’s father has hit out at his daughter for splitting from the royals.

Speaking in Mexico for a documentary for Channel 5, Thomas Markle said: ‘It’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream, every young girl wanted to become a princess and she got that.’

He added: ‘They are turning [the Royal Family it into a Walmart with a crown on it.’