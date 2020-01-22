beachy-head-base-jumpers-criticised-for-“distressing”-walkers

Beachy Head Base jumpers who throw themselves from the cliff have been criticised for wasting resources and “distressing” walkers who do not know they have a parachute.

Thrill-seekers use the East Sussex spot as a jumping point for the hobby which involves leaping from the cliff and quickly deploying a parachute before reaching the ground.

The RNLI has warned that unsuspecting walkers see them and think a person has fallen to death or injury and ring the emergency services.

On Tuesday, two coastguard teams were deployed to Beachy Head following a call just after 3 pm with concern for eight people.

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency confirmed that they had tasked both Birling Gap and Eastbourne coast rescue teams to go and investigate.

At the scene, the coastguard confirmed the eight were a team of Base jumpers.

The coastguard advised the team that if they want to do a Base jump, they should call them in advance so they can take down details and will not need to deploy unnecessarily. A member of the Eastbourne RNLI said that the Base jumpers at Beachy Head are distressing for people who watch them go over the edge without “realising they were Base jumping”.