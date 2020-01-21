beachfront-boutiques-and-island-hideaways:-10-amazing-hotels-for-a-romantic-retreat-in-miami

Looming large as the tallest building in South Beach, The Setai is a bastion of privacy and tranquility. Sleek and chic in dark teak and brick flooring, the hotel gives off an air of discreet luxury inside its grand lobby outfitted with objets d’art and an enormous, manicured bouquet of fresh roses to greet guests. On offer is personalised service where no request is too lavish – staff members have a knack for anticipating your needs before you even realise what they are. You’ll find The Setai one block south of Collins Park, in the northern stretches of South Beach – which is a more subdued and sophisticated side of the buzzing area.



