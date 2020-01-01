beach-artist-turns-250-million-year-old-rock-stack-into-a-giant-bottle-of-champagne

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

If you thought you had wild New Year’s celebrations, clearly you haven’t seen what this beach artist got up to.

A retired GP who wanted to usher in 2020 in style didn’t stop for one measly offering of champagne, she had a 330-ft long bottle.

Except, the one Claire Eaton, 55, had was carved out on sand. Claire transformed a 250 million-year-old rock stack into a giant bottle of fizz.

She spent four hours carving the sand under the historic rock formation to make it appear like the cork.

The former medic, who retired to pursue her passion for beach art, created the masterpiece on Marsden Bay, South Tyneside, on New Year’s Eve eve.

She used the iconic limestone stack, known as Lot’s Wife to play the part of the cork.

Claire came up with the idea after carving a giant picture of a clock face showing it at five minutes to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

It probably didn’t strike 12 though.

She said: ‘I had just finished a the clock face which had taken me five hours to complete when I looked across at the rock stack.

‘I was struck by how wonderful it was and to me it looked like a huge cork so I sketched out a plan on a piece of paper to add a bottle underneath.

‘It took me almost four hours to complete and it was so subtle you couldn’t actually see it unless you were above it.

‘Several people actually walked through it without knowing it was a bottle of fizz which I rather like because art is supposed to surprise you.’

The rock stack was named Lot’s Wife after the figure in the Bible who was turned into a pillar of salt as a punishment by God for looking back at Sodom.

If only the bottle was real.

MORE: Welcome to hangover 2020 as people wake up to New Year with sore heads

MORE: How to make New Year’s resolutions you’ll actually keep