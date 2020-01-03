Home NEWS BDO World Darts Championship TV channel, live stream, schedule, draw, prize money...

BDO World Darts Championship TV channel, live stream, schedule, draw, prize money and odds

The 2020 BDO World Championship gets underway on Saturday in its brand new venue of Indigo at The O2 in London.

There have been some issues going into the event, with tickets sales foundering and prize money slashed as a result.

Fallon Sherrock has pulled out of the competition as a result but there are still plenty of recognisable names competing, as Mikuru Suzuki and Lisa Ashton will be battling it out for the women’s title and the likes of Scott Waites, Jim Williams and Wesley Harms contest the men’s.

Whether the BDO can conjure up a success or fail to do so, it is an event that is not to be missed either way.

When is the 2020 BDO World Championship?

The tournament runs from 4-12 January at Indigo at The O2 in London.

What TV channel is the 2020 BDO World Championship on and is there a live stream?

Eurosport and Quest will be showing the tournament live from east London.

Subscribers can stream the action on Eurosport Player and on TVplayer.com.

BDO World Championship draw and schedule

Saturday 4 January


Afternoon session – 1pm


Rd 2 Men’s: Mario Vandenbogarde (11) vs Sebastian Steyer


Rd 1 Men’s: Justin Thompson vs Scott Williams


Rd 1 Women’s: Vicky Pruim vs Corrine Hammond


Rd 2 Men’s: Dave Parletti (4) vs Chris Landman


Evening session – 7pm


Rd 1 Men’s: Darren Herewini vs Simon Stainton


Rd 1 Women’s: Beau Greaves (6) vs Tori Kewish


Rd 1 Men’s: Thibault Triocle vs Ross Montgomery


Rd 2 Men’s: Jim Williams vs Gary Stone

Sunday 5 January


Afternoon session – 1pm


Rd 2 Men’s: Wayne Warren (5) vs Thompson/S Williams


Rd 1 Men’s: Joe Chaney vs Ben Hazel


Rd 1 Women’s: Aileen de Graaf (3) vs Kirsty Hutchinson


Rd 2 Men’s: Willem Mandigers (8) vs Michael Unterbuchner


Evening session – 7pm


Rd 2 Men’s: Andreas Harryson vs John O’Shea


Rd 1 Women’s: Deta Hedman (5) vs Laura Turner


Rd 1 Men’s: Paul Hogan vs Brian Raman


Rd 2 Men’s: Martijn Kleermaker (7) vs Gino Vos

Monday 6 January


Afternoon session – 1pm


Rd 1 Men’s: Gabriel Pascaru vs Justin Hood


Rd 1 Men’s: David Cameron vs Nick Fulwell


Rd 2 Men’s: Wesley Harms (1) vs Harryson/O’Shea


Evening session – 7pm


Rd 2 Men’s: Andy Hamilton (12) vs Herewini/Stainton


Rd 1 Women’s: Mikuru Suzuki (2) vs Maria O’Brien


Rd 2 Men’s: Scott Waites (16) vs Martin Adams


Rd 2 Men’s: Adam Smith-Neale (10) vs Hogan/Raman

Tuesday 7 January


Afternoon session – 1pm


Rd 2 Men’s: David Evans (14) vs Cameron/Fullwell


Rd 2 Men’s: Nick Kenny (6) vs Dennie Olde Kalter


Rd 1 Women’s: Anastasia Dobromyslova (7) vs Sharon Prins


Rd 2 Men’s: Richard Veenstra (3) vs Pascaru/Hood


Evening session – 7pm


Rd 2 Men’s: Gary Robson (13) vs Chaney/Hazel


Rd 1 Women’s: Lisa Ashton (1) vs Paula Jacklin


Rd 2 Men’s: Scott Mitchell (9) vs Leighton Bennett


Rd 2 Men’s: Ryan Hogarth (15) vs Tricole/Montgomery

Wednesday 8 January


Afternoon sesion – 1pm


Rd 3 Men’s: TBC


Rd 1 Women’s: Lorraine Winstanley (8) vs Casey Gallagher


Rd 3 Men’s: TBC


Evening session – 7pm


Rd 3 Men’s: TBC


Rd 3 Men’s: TBC


Rd 3 Men’s: TBC

Thursday 9 January


Men’s Rd 3


Women’s Quarter-finals

Friday 10 January


Men’s Quarter-finals


Women’s semi-finals

Saturday 11 January


Men’s Semi-final


Women’s Final

Sunday 12 January


Men’s Final

BDO World Championship prize money

Ahead of the tournament starting, the prize money for the tournament has still not been confirmed by the BDO.

The prize fund across both the men’s and women’s tournaments is believed to be £150,000 with the men’s winner getting £50,000 and the women’s receiving just £8,000.

Reports suggest that quarter-finalists in the women’s competition will get just £650 for winning their last 16 contest.

BDO World Championship odds

Men’s World Championship

  • 7/2 Jim Williams
  • 8/1 Scott Waites
  • 8/1 Richard Veenstra
  • 9/1 Scott Mitchell
  • 10/1 Wesley Harms
  • 16/1 Michael Unterbuchner
  • 16/1 Wayne Warren
  • 18/1 Mario Vandenbogaerde
  • 19/1 Nick Kenny
  • 19/1 Dave Parletti
  • 21/1 Leighton Bennett
  • 25/1 Paul Hogan
  • 25/1 Willem Mandigers
  • 25/1 Martijn Kleermaker
  • 30/1 Dave Evans
  • 30/1 Andy Hamilton
  • 40/1 John OShea
  • 40/1 Adam Smith-Neale
  • 50/1 Sebastian Steyer
  • 50/1 Gary Robson
  • 50/1 Nick Fullwell
  • 66/1 Ross Montgomery
  • 66/1 Simon Stainton
  • 66/1 Gary Stone
  • 66/1 Darren Herewini
  • 66/1 Ryan Hogarth
  • 66/1 Martin Adams

Women’s World Championship

  • 15/8 Lisa Ashton
  • 11/4 Mikuru Suzuki
  • 6/1 Beau Greaves
  • 13/2 Anastasia Dobromyslova
  • 10/1 Aileen De Graaf
  • 12/1 Lorraine Winstanley
  • 25/1 Deta Hedman
  • 35/1 Corrine Hammond
  • 35/1 Laura Turner
  • 50/1 Maria OBrien
  • 50/1 Kirsty Hutchinson
  • 50/1 Casey Gallagher
  • 50/1 Vicky Pruim
  • 80/1 Tori Kewish
  • 90/1 Sharon Prins
  • 110/1 Paula Jacklin

Odds courtesy of Betfair

