bdo-world-darts-championship-tv-channel,-live-stream,-schedule,-draw,-prize-money-and-odds

The 2020 BDO World Championship gets underway on Saturday in its brand new venue of Indigo at The O2 in London.

There have been some issues going into the event, with tickets sales foundering and prize money slashed as a result.

Fallon Sherrock has pulled out of the competition as a result but there are still plenty of recognisable names competing, as Mikuru Suzuki and Lisa Ashton will be battling it out for the women’s title and the likes of Scott Waites, Jim Williams and Wesley Harms contest the men’s.

Whether the BDO can conjure up a success or fail to do so, it is an event that is not to be missed either way.

When is the 2020 BDO World Championship?

The tournament runs from 4-12 January at Indigo at The O2 in London.

What TV channel is the 2020 BDO World Championship on and is there a live stream?

Eurosport and Quest will be showing the tournament live from east London.

Subscribers can stream the action on Eurosport Player and on TVplayer.com.

BDO World Championship draw and schedule

Saturday 4 January



Afternoon session – 1pm



Rd 2 Men’s: Mario Vandenbogarde (11) vs Sebastian Steyer



Rd 1 Men’s: Justin Thompson vs Scott Williams



Rd 1 Women’s: Vicky Pruim vs Corrine Hammond



Rd 2 Men’s: Dave Parletti (4) vs Chris Landman



Evening session – 7pm



Rd 1 Men’s: Darren Herewini vs Simon Stainton



Rd 1 Women’s: Beau Greaves (6) vs Tori Kewish



Rd 1 Men’s: Thibault Triocle vs Ross Montgomery



Rd 2 Men’s: Jim Williams vs Gary Stone

Sunday 5 January



Afternoon session – 1pm



Rd 2 Men’s: Wayne Warren (5) vs Thompson/S Williams



Rd 1 Men’s: Joe Chaney vs Ben Hazel



Rd 1 Women’s: Aileen de Graaf (3) vs Kirsty Hutchinson



Rd 2 Men’s: Willem Mandigers (8) vs Michael Unterbuchner



Evening session – 7pm



Rd 2 Men’s: Andreas Harryson vs John O’Shea



Rd 1 Women’s: Deta Hedman (5) vs Laura Turner



Rd 1 Men’s: Paul Hogan vs Brian Raman



Rd 2 Men’s: Martijn Kleermaker (7) vs Gino Vos

Monday 6 January



Afternoon session – 1pm



Rd 1 Men’s: Gabriel Pascaru vs Justin Hood



Rd 1 Men’s: David Cameron vs Nick Fulwell



Rd 2 Men’s: Wesley Harms (1) vs Harryson/O’Shea



Evening session – 7pm



Rd 2 Men’s: Andy Hamilton (12) vs Herewini/Stainton



Rd 1 Women’s: Mikuru Suzuki (2) vs Maria O’Brien



Rd 2 Men’s: Scott Waites (16) vs Martin Adams



Rd 2 Men’s: Adam Smith-Neale (10) vs Hogan/Raman

Tuesday 7 January



Afternoon session – 1pm



Rd 2 Men’s: David Evans (14) vs Cameron/Fullwell



Rd 2 Men’s: Nick Kenny (6) vs Dennie Olde Kalter



Rd 1 Women’s: Anastasia Dobromyslova (7) vs Sharon Prins



Rd 2 Men’s: Richard Veenstra (3) vs Pascaru/Hood



Evening session – 7pm



Rd 2 Men’s: Gary Robson (13) vs Chaney/Hazel



Rd 1 Women’s: Lisa Ashton (1) vs Paula Jacklin



Rd 2 Men’s: Scott Mitchell (9) vs Leighton Bennett



Rd 2 Men’s: Ryan Hogarth (15) vs Tricole/Montgomery

Wednesday 8 January



Afternoon sesion – 1pm



Rd 3 Men’s: TBC



Rd 1 Women’s: Lorraine Winstanley (8) vs Casey Gallagher



Rd 3 Men’s: TBC



Evening session – 7pm



Rd 3 Men’s: TBC



Rd 3 Men’s: TBC



Rd 3 Men’s: TBC

Thursday 9 January



Men’s Rd 3



Women’s Quarter-finals

Friday 10 January



Men’s Quarter-finals



Women’s semi-finals

Saturday 11 January



Men’s Semi-final



Women’s Final

Sunday 12 January



Men’s Final

BDO World Championship prize money

Ahead of the tournament starting, the prize money for the tournament has still not been confirmed by the BDO.

The prize fund across both the men’s and women’s tournaments is believed to be £150,000 with the men’s winner getting £50,000 and the women’s receiving just £8,000.

Reports suggest that quarter-finalists in the women’s competition will get just £650 for winning their last 16 contest.

BDO World Championship odds

Men’s World Championship

7/2 Jim Williams

8/1 Scott Waites

8/1 Richard Veenstra

9/1 Scott Mitchell

10/1 Wesley Harms

16/1 Michael Unterbuchner

16/1 Wayne Warren

18/1 Mario Vandenbogaerde

19/1 Nick Kenny

19/1 Dave Parletti

21/1 Leighton Bennett

25/1 Paul Hogan

25/1 Willem Mandigers

25/1 Martijn Kleermaker

30/1 Dave Evans

30/1 Andy Hamilton

40/1 John OShea

40/1 Adam Smith-Neale

50/1 Sebastian Steyer

50/1 Gary Robson

50/1 Nick Fullwell

66/1 Ross Montgomery

66/1 Simon Stainton

66/1 Gary Stone

66/1 Darren Herewini

66/1 Ryan Hogarth

66/1 Martin Adams

Women’s World Championship

15/8 Lisa Ashton

11/4 Mikuru Suzuki

6/1 Beau Greaves

13/2 Anastasia Dobromyslova

10/1 Aileen De Graaf

12/1 Lorraine Winstanley

25/1 Deta Hedman

35/1 Corrine Hammond

35/1 Laura Turner

50/1 Maria OBrien

50/1 Kirsty Hutchinson

50/1 Casey Gallagher

50/1 Vicky Pruim

80/1 Tori Kewish

90/1 Sharon Prins

110/1 Paula Jacklin

Odds courtesy of Betfair

