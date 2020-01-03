bdo-world-darts-championship-tv-channel,-live-stream,-schedule,-draw,-prize-money-and-odds

The 2020 BDO World Championship gets underway on Saturday in its brand new venue of Indigo at The O2 in London.
There have been some issues going into the event, with tickets sales foundering and prize money slashed as a result.
Fallon Sherrock has pulled out of the competition as a result but there are still plenty of recognisable names competing, as Mikuru Suzuki and Lisa Ashton will be battling it out for the women’s title and the likes of Scott Waites, Jim Williams and Wesley Harms contest the men’s.
Whether the BDO can conjure up a success or fail to do so, it is an event that is not to be missed either way.
When is the 2020 BDO World Championship?
The tournament runs from 4-12 January at Indigo at The O2 in London.
What TV channel is the 2020 BDO World Championship on and is there a live stream?
Eurosport and Quest will be showing the tournament live from east London.
Subscribers can stream the action on Eurosport Player and on TVplayer.com.
BDO World Championship draw and schedule
Saturday 4 January
Afternoon session – 1pm
Rd 2 Men’s: Mario Vandenbogarde (11) vs Sebastian Steyer
Rd 1 Men’s: Justin Thompson vs Scott Williams
Rd 1 Women’s: Vicky Pruim vs Corrine Hammond
Rd 2 Men’s: Dave Parletti (4) vs Chris Landman
Evening session – 7pm
Rd 1 Men’s: Darren Herewini vs Simon Stainton
Rd 1 Women’s: Beau Greaves (6) vs Tori Kewish
Rd 1 Men’s: Thibault Triocle vs Ross Montgomery
Rd 2 Men’s: Jim Williams vs Gary Stone
Sunday 5 January
Afternoon session – 1pm
Rd 2 Men’s: Wayne Warren (5) vs Thompson/S Williams
Rd 1 Men’s: Joe Chaney vs Ben Hazel
Rd 1 Women’s: Aileen de Graaf (3) vs Kirsty Hutchinson
Rd 2 Men’s: Willem Mandigers (8) vs Michael Unterbuchner
Evening session – 7pm
Rd 2 Men’s: Andreas Harryson vs John O’Shea
Rd 1 Women’s: Deta Hedman (5) vs Laura Turner
Rd 1 Men’s: Paul Hogan vs Brian Raman
Rd 2 Men’s: Martijn Kleermaker (7) vs Gino Vos
Monday 6 January
Afternoon session – 1pm
Rd 1 Men’s: Gabriel Pascaru vs Justin Hood
Rd 1 Men’s: David Cameron vs Nick Fulwell
Rd 2 Men’s: Wesley Harms (1) vs Harryson/O’Shea
Evening session – 7pm
Rd 2 Men’s: Andy Hamilton (12) vs Herewini/Stainton
Rd 1 Women’s: Mikuru Suzuki (2) vs Maria O’Brien
Rd 2 Men’s: Scott Waites (16) vs Martin Adams
Rd 2 Men’s: Adam Smith-Neale (10) vs Hogan/Raman
Tuesday 7 January
Afternoon session – 1pm
Rd 2 Men’s: David Evans (14) vs Cameron/Fullwell
Rd 2 Men’s: Nick Kenny (6) vs Dennie Olde Kalter
Rd 1 Women’s: Anastasia Dobromyslova (7) vs Sharon Prins
Rd 2 Men’s: Richard Veenstra (3) vs Pascaru/Hood
Evening session – 7pm
Rd 2 Men’s: Gary Robson (13) vs Chaney/Hazel
Rd 1 Women’s: Lisa Ashton (1) vs Paula Jacklin
Rd 2 Men’s: Scott Mitchell (9) vs Leighton Bennett
Rd 2 Men’s: Ryan Hogarth (15) vs Tricole/Montgomery
Wednesday 8 January
Afternoon sesion – 1pm
Rd 3 Men’s: TBC
Rd 1 Women’s: Lorraine Winstanley (8) vs Casey Gallagher
Rd 3 Men’s: TBC
Evening session – 7pm
Rd 3 Men’s: TBC
Rd 3 Men’s: TBC
Rd 3 Men’s: TBC
Thursday 9 January
Men’s Rd 3
Women’s Quarter-finals
Friday 10 January
Men’s Quarter-finals
Women’s semi-finals
Saturday 11 January
Men’s Semi-final
Women’s Final
Sunday 12 January
Men’s Final
BDO World Championship prize money
Ahead of the tournament starting, the prize money for the tournament has still not been confirmed by the BDO.
The prize fund across both the men’s and women’s tournaments is believed to be £150,000 with the men’s winner getting £50,000 and the women’s receiving just £8,000.
Reports suggest that quarter-finalists in the women’s competition will get just £650 for winning their last 16 contest.
BDO World Championship odds
Men’s World Championship
- 7/2 Jim Williams
- 8/1 Scott Waites
- 8/1 Richard Veenstra
- 9/1 Scott Mitchell
- 10/1 Wesley Harms
- 16/1 Michael Unterbuchner
- 16/1 Wayne Warren
- 18/1 Mario Vandenbogaerde
- 19/1 Nick Kenny
- 19/1 Dave Parletti
- 21/1 Leighton Bennett
- 25/1 Paul Hogan
- 25/1 Willem Mandigers
- 25/1 Martijn Kleermaker
- 30/1 Dave Evans
- 30/1 Andy Hamilton
- 40/1 John OShea
- 40/1 Adam Smith-Neale
- 50/1 Sebastian Steyer
- 50/1 Gary Robson
- 50/1 Nick Fullwell
- 66/1 Ross Montgomery
- 66/1 Simon Stainton
- 66/1 Gary Stone
- 66/1 Darren Herewini
- 66/1 Ryan Hogarth
- 66/1 Martin Adams
Women’s World Championship
- 15/8 Lisa Ashton
- 11/4 Mikuru Suzuki
- 6/1 Beau Greaves
- 13/2 Anastasia Dobromyslova
- 10/1 Aileen De Graaf
- 12/1 Lorraine Winstanley
- 25/1 Deta Hedman
- 35/1 Corrine Hammond
- 35/1 Laura Turner
- 50/1 Maria OBrien
- 50/1 Kirsty Hutchinson
- 50/1 Casey Gallagher
- 50/1 Vicky Pruim
- 80/1 Tori Kewish
- 90/1 Sharon Prins
- 110/1 Paula Jacklin
Odds courtesy of Betfair
