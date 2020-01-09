bdo-world-championship-prize-money-confusion-blazes-on-with-players-still-in-the-dark

The BDO World Championship comes to a close on Sunday night and there is still widespread confusion as to how much the players will receive for their efforts at The O2 in London.

The prize fund was decimated before the tournament began, due to woeful ticket sales at the new venue, reported by the BDO to be at just 15% of capacity.

It was not confirmed what the men would be playing for, other than that it was a ‘somewhat reduced’ amount, and although some players have already come and gone from the tournament, they still don’t know what they have earned.

A report from the Netherlands emerged on Thursday claiming that the winner of the men’s tournament will receive just £23,000, down from last year’s £100,000 top prize.

Three players who have already competed in the event claim to have been told different figures by the BDO hierarchy, with top prizes of £50,000 and £35,000 being directly told to specific players.

Telling different players different amounts is an unusual and confusing way of going about things at best, while it could be viewed as somewhere between incompetent and dishonest.

Other players have told Metro.co.uk that they simply haven’t been told anything about what they can expect to receive for their participation at The O2.

One said of the prize fund: ‘I don’t know, I think the players’ only hope is that there is money and it’s not the end of the BDO.’

Another, who fell in the first round of the competition and is unaware of what he has earned, simply described the situation as ‘a joke’.

The BDO are refusing to announce the prize fund as they are hoping to boost it through ticket sales over the remaining three days of the tournament.

An official figure is unlikely to be announced until the end of the event, leaving players in the dark about what they are playing for until the last moment.

If the top prize does indeed drop to £23,000 then it will be the lowest winner’s reward since the 1989 when Jocky Wilson won £20,000 for beating Eric Bristow in the final.

The following year Phil Taylor won the first of his 16 world titles and pocketed £24,000, again downing Bristow in the final.

The Women’s World Championship has been guaranteed a minimum top prize of £8,000, down from last year’s £12,000, but there is still hope that this will increase by the end of the tournament.

Last year’s runner-up, Lorraine Winstanley, who takes on Lisa Ashton in the quarter-finals on Thursday night told Tungsten Tales of the situation: ‘Coming into the tournament we’ve had a lot of uncertainty.

‘To find out, a couple of days before New Year, that the prize fund had been slashed is hard, it is really hard.

‘It’s not my job, but for some of the players it is their job because who would go to work not knowing what you’re working for?

‘I’m here for the title because for years it has been my ambition to be world champion. But along with the title comes the pennies and if you don’t know what you’re playing for it makes it very difficult.

‘You’ve always got it at the back of your mind and it doesn’t fill you with enthusiasm.’

It all remains unconfirmed and up in the air, and with around 72 hours left until the tournament comes to a close, it is a very strange situation for players to be in.

